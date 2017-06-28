Assembly backs external review into air, sea links

A MOVE to commission an external review into Guernsey’s air and sea links infrastructure faced a fierce backlash from politicians yesterday who argued it would be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

An amendment led by the States’ second-most senior deputy, Lyndon Trott, called for the removal of the Guernsey runway extension from the capital portfolio as a pipeline project and to replace it with a broader project to examine the infrastructure requirements relating to air and sea links.

Deputy Trott said the review would be carried out by an independent external expert.

The amendment, seconded by Deputy Al Brouard, was passed 27-12.

But during debate Deputy Lester Queripel said the States had already spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on carrying out studies in this area, including the Ports Master Plan, which is understood to have cost £100,000.

‘Surely the results of these can sufficiently feed into a combined report?

‘The bulk of work has been done or is still ongoing so why spend taxpayers’ money to tell us what we already know?’

Deputy Queripel also questioned how much this review would cost, but no costings were given.