Chamber looks to play proactive role

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE president Martyn Dorey highlighted the organisation’s increasingly influential role in island business life at its annual general meeting.

He said that in the week before the meeting, Chamber sub-groups had been in the news in the Guernsey Press every day, which was testament to their impact.

‘We have done our best to be present in the minds of people and to be proactive.

‘The news coverage is a great indicator that we are getting out there and being a voice for business.’

Mr Dorey, who is now halfway through his two-year term as president, said that he had made a concerted effort to bring new blood and energy to the Chamber council.

He was also very keen to introduce more women into Chamber, particularly working mums.

‘I would like to see more working mums being part of Chamber – we are still a quite heavily male-dominated organisation. And I do appreciate that council meetings being held in evenings make it difficult for them to attend.

‘We need to make ourselves more attractive and see what we can do for talent acquisition with business women.’