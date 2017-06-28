Chinook’s flying visit inspires youngsters

THE experience of flying in a Chinook helicopter will inspire many of the youngsters on board to pursue a career in aviation, according to the chairman of the Air Cadets Civilian Committee.

Almost 100 members of the Air Cadets, Jersey Field Squadron Guernsey Group, Air Scouts, Sea Cadets and Army Cadets went up in the aircraft with the 27 Squadron during its two-day visit to the island.

Mike Snelling, chairman of the Air Cadets Civilian Committee, said getting the squadron over was a joint effort and that the experience that had left many of youngsters ‘smiling from ear to ear’.

‘Ninety-five people have been flown over the past couple days so all in all it has been a great success,’ he said.

‘Most importantly it is the first step in setting up a regular relationship with the 27 Squadron.’

The Chinook, which is from RAF Odiham, Hampshire, was due to take cadets in the air on Liberation Day, but was unable to do so after going tech.

‘It is an experience that will stick with a young person and encourage them to go into aviation – many people in aviation have been entranced by flying through this kind of opportunity,’ said Mr Snelling.