Criminal gang members jailed for Lagan fraud

ANOTHER 10 members of a high- stakes criminal gang who duped the States out of £2.6m. have been sentenced with six behind bars.

As well as Guernsey, they defrauded NHS hospitals and councils out of a total of £12.6m.

Two other men have already been jailed for their roles in targeting the island, which saw the States pay out when someone pretending to be a representative of Lagan, the firm working on the airport runway, asked for a monthly payment to go into a different account.

Ten men were sentenced last week in Leicester Crown Court to sentences of between 10 years and 22 weeks.

Reporting restrictions have prevented the details from being made public until now.

The criminal network targeted 22 mostly public bodies in a divert fraud, with the money transferred to international accounts and laundered into legitimate businesses.

Judge Philip Head said: ‘This was a sophisticated and widespread fraud in its conception and execution.

‘These bodies were selected because it was hoped their accounting processes would be vulnerable.’

What the judge called a ‘shadowy’ network of individuals, not all of whom have been identified, controlled where the money was funnelled.

After a Lincoln-based NHS hospital first raised the alarm, investigation work by detectives from Lincolnshire Police led them to uncover a ‘seamless process’ of a fraud and money-laundering operation crossing international borders, involving not just the UK, but Europe, Africa and the Middle East.