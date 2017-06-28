Lottie’s West End adventure

With day-trips to London every Sunday to study musical theatre and a packed schedule during the rest of the week, Lottie Reynolds has her work cut out. And she loves every minute, she tells Shaun Shackleton

THERE can’t be many local actors putting as much hard work into their career as Lottie Reynolds.

Every Sunday she takes a day trip to Gatwick to study at London’s Musical Theatre Masterclass on Shaftesbury Avenue.

The 17-year-old auditioned for the workshops online, last autumn.

‘I did a song, She Used to be Mine, from the musical Waitress and a monologue, which I took from Claire Dowie’s Adult Child / Dead Child.

‘I sent them off and didn’t expect a reply.’

But she got one, telling her that she’d been successful.

Since then it’s been all go for Lottie.

‘It’s three terms of 10 weeks and then you re-audition.

‘There are 20 in our class.

‘I go every Sunday [and] take the red-eye from Guernsey to Gatwick. Then the train and two tubes.

‘It finishes at 2pm, then it’s back on the train for the 4.30pm flight. I’ve been doing it for the last eight or nine weeks.’

Lottie also auditioned successfully for the Youth Music Theatre.

‘I heard about it online and went to the auditions in London.

‘There were loads of different sessions and I did a three-hour workshop.

‘I’ll be doing Tess of D’Ubervilles at the Theatre Royal in Winchester from 1 to 3 September, playing Tess’s mother.

‘For the MTM I have a showcase in three weeks’ time in the Other Palace theatre in the West End, and there will be casting agents there.’

Lottie has just finished her AS Levels – theatre studies, film studies and English Lit and is also in the Guernsey Youth and Community Theatre Singers and works at the Shaun Winterflood Academy of Theatrical Studies every Saturday: ‘I’ve been singing and dancing and acting since I was two-and-a-half.’