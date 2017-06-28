‘Sport definitely isn’t about looking perfect’ says Watson

HEATHER WATSON has declared that ‘sport definitely isn’t about looking perfect’, as she hit back this week at online trolls who have criticised her appearance during matches.

Ahead of this year’s Wimbledon tournament, the Guernsey girl gave an interview to the Radio Times on Tuesday in which she urged women to feel comfortable in their own skin.

Watson, 25, won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon last year but received online abuse after she lost in the first round of the singles having failed to convert three match points against the German player Annika Beck.

‘We aren’t celebrities who have people on hand to do makeup all the time,’ Watson said. ‘I actually love wearing sports clothes, having my hair tied up in a bun, not wearing makeup, and I think more girls should feel comfortable in their own skin and not have to cover themselves in make-up all the time.

‘I do love putting on make-up but you don’t have to wear it every single day and you don’t have to change your body to look like pictures you see on the internet.’

Watson, who came close to victory against Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2015 before the American went on to win the sixth of her seven titles at the All England Club, said that while she sometimes wished she looked better on court, it was not realistic in the heat of battle.

‘Sometimes I wish I could look cute on court, but you can’t. You’re just hustling and fighting and that’s the job we have.’

She said female players were showing their strength on court and that sport ‘isn’t just for boys’. ‘And sport definitely isn’t about looking perfect. We tennis girls are all fit and healthy, but we’re on the court with no make-up and sweaty.’