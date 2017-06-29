Assembly to debate L’Ancresse Bay wall

ENVIRONMENT & Infrastructure’s plans for the L’Ancresse anti-tank wall will be subject to States approval after a requete, signed by seven deputies, was submitted yesterday.

The requete, led by Vale deputy Neil Inder, means that the Assembly will now have the opportunity to debate Environment’s first-choice plans for the wall, which are to allow a 200m stretch of it to return to nature.

The committee will not be able to take any action in relation to the anti-tank wall, except if immediately necessary for health and safety reasons, until the States have had their say.

The States will also have the chance to direct Environment to produce a policy letter detailing all of the options for the future of the wall, with a full analysis of the consequences and estimated costs.

‘I simply believe that as part of the scrutiny process, States members should be able to test propositions put forward by the various committees,’ said Deputy Inder.