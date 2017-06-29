Hotelier: make it easier for non-Europeans to work here

GUERNSEY needs to be pro-active and make it easier for non-European people to work in the island, a local hotelier has said.

In the wake of calls for special permits to support tourism and hotel workers, Bella Luce Hotel owner and Chamber of Commerce Tourism sub-committee chair Luke Wheadon said that the current problems are just the start and once the effects of Brexit take hold he believes the island is going to find it harder and harder to get short-term staff from Europe.

Many will be put off by knowing that they will not be able to work here for more than five years, he said.

But Mr Wheadon believed that one way to offset problems would be to widen the pool of labour available to include non-Europeans: ‘We have to make it easier for people from other parts of the world to come over.

'The difficulty is that it currently takes too long and costs too much – hiring an Indian member of staff took him six weeks, he said.

‘I don’t think we should just wait for the problem to happen before we act. We need foresight and to be pro-active.’