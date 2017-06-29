Island’s wild rabbits may have fatal disease

GUERNSEY’S wild rabbit population appears to be infected with a new fatal disease, the States Vet has confirmed.

David Chamberlain said evidence suggested the source of Rabbit Viral Haemorrhagic Disease 2, which has been confirmed in a rabbit that died in the GSPCA’s care as well as another privately owned pet rabbit, was likely to have been from wild rabbits.

It is yet another disease that faces the island’s wild population and RVHD-2 eradication is ‘generally impossible’ if the virus becomes established in wild rabbit populations, Mr Chamberlain said.

‘It is disappointing that Guernsey’s wild rabbit population appears to be infected and this is likely to be as a result of midges and mosquitoes being carried on the wind from France,’ he added.

‘It is likely that the wild rabbits across the Bailiwick are infected with RVHD-2 if it has been introduced by midges and mosquitoes. RVHD-2 is an additional challenge to Guernsey’s wild rabbit population which is still challenged by feral ferrets and suffers cyclical outbreaks of myxomatosis.’

Myxomatosis and RVHD-1 and 2 do not cause disease in dogs, cats or humans.