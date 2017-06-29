States buildings are all ‘free from Grenfell Tower cladding’

GUERNSEY Housing Association and States’ buildings are free from dangerous cladding that is said to have fuelled the catastrophic Grenfell Tower fire.

The Reynobond aluminium cladding material [ACM] is claimed to have allowed the fire to spread over 10 floors in just 15 minutes, by acting as a flammable makeshift chimney.

Now, following the devastating fire, a total of 75 other high rise buildings in the UK have failed fire safety tests – 100% of those that have been tested so far.

Six hundred 600 buildings, including those, have been earmarked for testing in West London alone, and their landlords have been asked to check if they have types of cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower – ACM.

But Guernsey’s only clad high-rise housing is the – Cour du Parc flats – uses a different type of cladding entirely.

The La Charroterie housing block uses the Trespa Meteon, which is also found on Sir Charles Frossard House and Les Voies School.

Trespa cladding has yet to be tested in the UK, as they focus on those high rises which are identified as being the highest risks.

Despite no immediate dangers or risks having been identified since the Grenfell Tower fire, both the Guernsey Housing Association and the States of Guernsey have been working hard with the Fire & Rescue Service to ensure islanders’ safety.