Dog law ‘about striking balance’

A PROPORTIONATE approach is taken to the dog control law to ensure safety in public places without punishing responsible owners, police and the GSPCA have said.

Questions have been raised about the scope of the Control of Dogs Ordinance, 1992, after St Sampson’s douzaine sent out a message telling Delancey Park users that dogs had to be kept on a lead at all times.

Vice-dean Tom Oliver said concerns have been raised about dogs being allowed to run free and that some signs informing owners to keep their pets on the lead had been vandalised.

The law states that dogs must not be allowed in children’s playing areas and are not be allowed to roam free on playing fields in a list of public areas that includes Delancey Park.

However, other areas of the park are not explicitly referenced, leaving some park users unsure as to how the law should be enforced.

Police said the park is regularly patrolled by the neighbourhood team, who try to strike a balance when applying the law.

‘Dog owners are legally responsible for their pets and must be in control of them at all times,’ it said.

‘We do not receive many complaints about dogs in the Delancey Park area. However, if anyone reported concerns, or if an officer was to witness a dog off a lead which gave cause for concern, then we would take appropriate action to deal with the situation. Having said that, as with all areas of policing our officers try to take a proportionate approach to this issue.’