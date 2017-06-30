Don't miss the chance to nominate your Pride of Guernsey heroes

DO YOU know an amazing youngster, superstar parents and grandparents or do you live by an outstanding neighbour? If so then don’t miss your chance to nominate as many people as possible for a Pride of Guernsey award before nominations finally close.

The entry window was due to end this evening but we have decided to extend the deadline by just one week after receiving a late rush of nominations, so as to ensure any last-minute ones can be made.

This year’s campaign, which is also searching for great health workers, wonderful carers, true parish champions and real emergency heroes who all go that extra mile to make a difference, and those who are dedicated teachers, or provide a warm welcome – such as in hospitality or retail – to islanders and visitors, has been ongoing for the last few weeks.

Additionally, we have been looking for inspirational islanders who have overcome adversity and those making a valuable personal contribution to our arts scene. So far we have received around 200 entries across 12 categories which aim to celebrate those doing extraordinary things every day, yet who before our accolades were launched last year received little or no acknowledgement for their work or kindness.

Some nominees have already been in the Guernsey Press and online at prideofguernsey.com and we are promising to feature every single entry so that each will receive a very special public thank you. Once nominations close, islanders will from 1 August have the chance to vote for their favourite nominees, with the final three for each category going through to this year’s awards ceremony hosted by Jo and Andy Priaulx (pictured) in October.

Those who were nominated for any previous categories are also eligible to be put forward this year, although a new nomination should be made either online or via one of the forms printed in the paper or available at various outlets around the island.

Guernsey Press deputy editor Suzanne Heneghan said: ‘We have seen a spike in late nominations and have decided to give everyone a few more days to make sure no one who wanted to get their entry in misses out.

‘Everyone in Guernsey knows of a local hero. There are hundreds of islanders who go above and beyond to help others each day and, due to their good work, compassion or love, deserve their moment in the spotlight.

‘After last year’s awards we now know just how much those who were nominated appreciated it, as well as how the finalists were genuinely moved by the efforts people had made.

‘I would encourage all of our readers while there is still time to log on to prideofguernsey.com and spend a few minutes looking through the 12 categories to nominate someone they know – your nomination could truly change someone’s life.

Nominations will close at midnight on Friday 7 July. Click here to nominate someone now Nominate #PrideOfGuernsey