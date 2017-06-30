Home rejects chance to save £600k a year

HOME AFFAIRS has failed to explain why it decided to reject the chance to save £600,000 every year.

PwC raised the opportunity, which would come from merging the ambulance and Fire & Rescue services, having consulted with the committee’s senior staff as part of the review of Home and Education, Sport & Culture.

But the political board has already ruled out the move.

When asked why, Home Affairs president Mary Lowe declined to say what advice it had received from the services, whether there was staff support for pursuing the option or what the pros and cons were that have been identified in making the decision.

Instead, she simply reiterated previous comments made via a statement when the PwC report was released about who should be responsible for the budgets.

‘The committee has worked closely with colleagues from the Committee for Health & Social Care following a resolution made by the States back in February 2016, that the relationship for political and financial oversight of the States contract with the provider of the Emergency Ambulance Service, St John, should move to Home Affairs,’ she said.

‘As I have said both committees unanimously agreed that the relationship should remain with Health & Social Care to assist that committee with the delivery of its transformation programme’.