Linda’s cautionary tale on skin cancer

WORKING in war zones and putting herself in dangerous situations did not scare Linda Garnham, but finding out she had skin cancer ‘frightened the life’ out of her.

Ms Garnham is now recovering after having a blemish removed, leaving her with a 5cm deep and 5cm wide wound, but wants to warn others of the dangers, particularly with the recent hot weather which the island has experienced.

The 59-year-old founder of local charity Aid Reaching Children first noticed a change in a small mark on the lower part of her right leg in September.

She went to the doctor in February when the blemish was turning ‘quite black’ and had brown in it.

She said that under the microscope, there was also red in it.

In March, she had a biopsy.

‘It came back positive for melanoma,’ Ms Garnham said.

In May, she had the operation to remove the mark and the tissue around it and said that it had not spread. She also had a skin graft.

‘I’ve been to war zones, put myself in danger and never been scared. That [being told the diagnosis] frightened the life out of me.’

Ms Garnham has had relatives who have suffered from cancer and knows first-hand its effects.

She also encouraged islanders to put on high-factor suncream and to get moles checked out.

‘Even if it is small, it can still spread,’ she said.

Ms Garnham said it was better to get any concerns checked and to be told it was nothing to worry about rather than leave it to end up getting worse.