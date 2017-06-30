Patchwork repairs will not stop wall’s failure – E&I head

ONGOING patchwork repairs to a section of L’Ancresse sea wall are not economically viable and ‘will not avert its inevitable failure’, according to the president of Environment & Infrastructure.

The Vale Commons Council contacted the committee with concerns about plans to allow a 200-metre stretch of the anti-tank wall to return to nature.

Council member Roger Dadd, speaking on behalf of the Vale Commons Council, said they were ‘strongly resistant to any moves which see any part of the Vale Commons reclaimed by the sea’.

‘The predecessor committee prevented the council from rock-armouring the eastern end of Fontenelle Bay when it had been offered granite from the site of the former Royal Hotel, gratis. The area which would have been protected no longer exists,’ he said.

‘That decision was foolish, but it does demonstrate what is likely to happen on the north-east coast of Guernsey if ingress by the sea is unrestricted.’

He said Environment & Infrastructure’s plans were an ‘experiment’ and there was much uncertainty over what the outcome would be.

He said the committee’s course of action should be decided by the States of Guernsey as a whole and said the council favours rock armouring ‘as an alternative and less costly scheme’.

‘As a general observation, in the last 11 years the average annual cost of works to the wall was less than £4,500. We are concerned that in times of financial restraint by the States it should be possible to avoid expenditure which may exceed the estimate of £1m.’

The council is also seeking ‘an unequivocal guarantee’ that kiosk and toilet facilities will remain in place.

Deputy Barry Brehaut said some of the methods put forward by the council to ‘save the wall’ were inaccurate and would not prevent the wall’s failure in the future.

‘The wall has no foundations – it sits atop the sand and previous efforts to protect the wall through additional toe development failed as they, too, are unfounded,’ he said.