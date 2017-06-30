Search and rescue operation underway along north west of the island
A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway this evening, after a report was made that a vessel had hit the rocks and sunk off of Chouet.
The St Peter Port lifeboat and the Channel Islands Air Search have both been dispatched to search the area north west of the island and investigate. They left around 5pm.
Update to follow.
