Strawberry Farm site ‘unviable due to number of regulations’

RUNNING the Strawberry Farm as a tourist attraction was made impossible by the number of regulations on the site, a former tenant has said.

Ken Smith, the leaseholder for around five years before the Strawberry Farm closed in 2008, was not surprised no one had come forward since with a tourist attraction idea.

The owner, Fuller Group, is now seeking permission to build five houses on the land and demolish the redundant greenhouses.

‘The problem is that there are far too many restrictions on that site,’ said Mr Smith.

‘Those restrictions only applied because of the neighbours and wouldn’t apply to any other site in the island.

‘For example, we were the only place in Guernsey that didn’t have an extension to our drinks licence [from 11pm to 11.45pm]. That meant any corporate function would have had to finish early and because of that we didn’t get them.’

He added that Tax on Real Property on the horticultural site had also increased dramatically while he was in charge, from around £1,500 a year to £7,500.

‘There was also the problem that the only shops allowed in there were tourism or craft related, so if you wanted to put a chemist, a post office or a hairdresser’s in there you couldn’t.’

That meant the centre was completely reliant on seasonal trade and that stopped the business from growing, he said.