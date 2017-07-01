Guernsey comes fourth in Gotland Island Games

AS THE island celebrates yet another successful away Island Games, placing fourth overall with 27 gold medals, plans for the Guernsey 2021 event are in full flow.

Athletes from Guernsey, Jersey, Alderney and Sark joined thousands of competitors from all over the world yesterday in celebrating the end of the games at the closing ceremony.

Overall, Guernsey walked away with 27 gold, 34 silver and 32 bronze medals.

Jersey took third place with 29 gold, 21 silver and 35 bronze medals, while the Faroe Islands placed second and the Isle of Man took the winning spot.

Some of Guernsey’s successes yesterday included a gold for Lee Merrien in the half-marathon, as well as a second gold for Louise Perrio in the half-marathon.

Tennis mixed doubles pair Rob West and Jo Dyer will also be heading back home with a gold following their 2-0 win against Gotland.

Badminton duo Ove Svejstrup and Elena Johnson came out on top against fellow Guernsey mixed doubles players Jordan Trebert and Chloe Le Tissier.

Gotland 2017 has been a big week for the Guernsey team of 200-plus, not only for the competitors, management and coaches but also those planning Guernsey’s 2021 Games.

Chairwoman of the organising committee Dame Mary Perkins said the entire ‘Team Guernsey’ had been great ambassadors for the island – dressed in their Guernsey kit and full of energy and enthusiasm.