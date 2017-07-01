‘Island has potential to be a place of high life expectancy’

A FRENCH scientist has said Guernsey could have the potential to become one of the world’s few Blue Zones – a zone place where people have strangely high life expectancies.

Professor Michel Poulain has been involved in centenarian studies since 1992 and created the concept of a Blue Zone.

Whether it be because of a healthy community, abundant fresh air, diet or lack of stress of strong family, a Blue Zone is a region in the world that has a high concentration of centenarians and longer-living residents.

Researchers have been studying the world’s Blue Zones – which include Sardinia and Costa Rica, along with many others – to identify what allows their residents to live so long.

While Guernsey is not a Blue Zone yet, Professor Poulain said it could certainly become one with some work.

‘Guernsey is already a candidate to become a Blue Zone, but it is clear that there are a number of healthy lifestyle problems that need to be overcome,’ he said.

‘Obesity, smoking and drinking problems never help, and only 30% of Guernsey are outside of these, according to a recent health survey, so there is work to do, but if the community work together, I think it is an objective that can be reached.

‘The island is clearly a wonderful place to live, and if it wants to go ahead, I will be there to support it.’

Yesterday also saw him give a talk at the Journey to 100 conference at Les Cotils.