Lagan £2.6m. fraud conviction ‘involved complex police work’

HIGHLY-SKILLED police officers in Guernsey will catch anyone who attempts to commit frauds, a detective chief inspector has reassured the public.

Just after it was revealed this week that another 10 members of a high-stakes criminal gang who duped the States out of £2.6m. were sentenced, DCI Phil Breban said he was pleased at the outcome.

He said it had taken complex police work and that specialist officers from Guernsey assisted forces in both the City of London and Lincolnshire.

‘Fraud is becoming more complex and sophisticated all the time,’ he said.

‘Offenders are trying to keep ahead of law enforcement and we essentially are always chasing them.

‘In particular with the Lagan case, money was diverted across Europe in such a short amount of time. I would say within minutes of obtaining it, the money had been diverted.

‘Once it leaves the UK jurisdiction it can become very difficult to get back because it involves working with other countries.

‘Our officers are training to a high degree and the public can rest assured that when frauds occur here we have specialist officers to catch them.’