Condor Rapide forced to turn back to St Malo

CONDOR has cancelled today’s scheduled lunchtime sailing of the Rapide from France to Guernsey due to technical faults.

The vessel was forced to turn back to St Malo after a problem developed with the starboard inner engine gearbox not long after leaving port.

Engineers will be working overnight to rectify the problem and passengers have been told to return to St Malo for 7am tomorrow for an intended 8am departure.

Vouchers for up to 80 Euros have been provided for overnight hotel stays.