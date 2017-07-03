Dog walkers challenge parish constable over sign ambiguity

PREVENTION is better than cure, a St Sampson’s constable has said in response to dog owners’ complaints about new signs at Delancey Park, that state all dogs must be kept on leads.

The signs have become controversial after it was pointed out that they do not match the Dogs Ordinance 1992.

The ordinance states that dogs must not be allowed in children’s playing areas and are not allowed to roam free on playing fields. However, other areas of the park are not explicitly referenced, leaving some park users unsure how the law should be enforced.

The topic was raised at this month’s St Sampson’s’ parish surgery.

Julie Smith, Scott Guilbert and Nikki Kennedy-Cook all challenged parish constable Paul Le Pelley, saying that it was not fair that the signs did not match the ordinance as it gave people reason to believe they were breaking the law when they were not.

They also argued that they were being punished by not being allowed to have their well-behaved dogs off their leads because of the actions of a few dog owners who could not control their untethered animals without a lead.

‘It is important that the signs have the actual correct message,’ Mrs Smith said.

‘I have stopped coming here now because I kept getting approached by people shouting at me to put my dog on a lead and pointing to the signs when they aren’t even correct.’