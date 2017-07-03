‘Open up primary healthcare market’

EXPANDING the primary healthcare market through new competition has the potential to revolutionise how care is delivered in the island, the island’s watchdog has said.

Channel Islands Competition & Regulatory Authorities chief executive Michael Byrne was speaking after the Channel Island Co-operative announced plans to open a medical practice in Guernsey within the next four years, following a successful venture into healthcare in Jersey.

With GP fees increasing year-on-year and the possibility of a £12 States subsidy on each appointment being ‘re-allocated’ to other areas of primary healthcare, local medical representatives and patients have expressed serious concerns over how much a visit to the doctor will eventually cost for those without health insurance.

Mr Byrne said a new provider with a proven history in an island market would be an asset to the community.

‘We would welcome more providers in the market for the benefit of the patients but we know the size of the market is small,’ he said.

‘[However] we have seen that the entry of innovative practices can have a real benefit to consumers.’