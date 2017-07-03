Pride of Guernsey - Adam Stephens

‘ADAM STEPHENS has a progressive approach to the arts and has no doubt broadened the horizons both of his students at Elizabeth College and those members of the public who participate in his very popular extra-curricular drawing classes.’

That is according to the person who nominated Adam, head of art at Elizabeth College and founder and artistic director of the Gate House Gallery, for the Moonpig-sponsored Arts Contribution of the Year Award.

His nominator, as an exhibitor in the recent Work in Progress exhibition, believes that the gallery provides a great service to both artists, students and art lovers.

‘Opening the Gate House Gallery has meant that Adam has become a valuable facilitator for the Guernsey arts community, creating a new venue in which to show local and visiting artists and photographers – with the added value of introducing local students to the processes involved in showing and exhibiting. His enthusiastic encouragement and facilitative skills deserve recognition.’