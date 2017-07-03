Pride of Guernsey - Glenn Drake

GLENN DRAKE is the subject of perhaps Pride’s furthest-travelled nomination – from across the Atlantic.

‘I live in Canada but I have been following the progress of the Hope Singers over the past two years,’ writes Shaun Drake. ‘My brother, Glenn Drake, is the mastermind and conductor who set up this choir that gives people with learning disabilities a wonderful opportunity to come together and have fun, interact with each other and entertain the island in varied concerts that they have given,’ said Shaun in nominating Glenn for the Moonpig-sponsored Arts Contribution of the Year Award.

Asked by local charity Guernsey Mind to form a choir, Glenn started with six enthusiastic singers and the number taking part has now grown to around 70. He pulls it all together with a dry sense of humour and gentle leadership skills. By day he works for a trust company in a law firm, but music is his passion.

‘They performed at the pre-match entertainment and anthems at the Muratti in May and I think that this was amazing,’ said Shaun.

Shaun commends his brother highly for his energy and commitment.

‘Glenn is a passionate organiser of the choir, he has endless enthusiasm for this initiative and is making a wonderful contribution to the island’s art scene. I thank you for your consideration.’

Mary Drake also nominated Glenn.

‘Not every member of the choir has mental health issues, but those that don’t support those that do.

‘Everyone loves it and the choir is now singing at events for charity and they sang carols at Christmas at the prison and other places. Glenn works very hard and is loved by all the choir members.’