Step back in time at today’s Viaer Marchi

GUERNSEY’S traditions, culture and military history are set to be brought out of the history books and into real life today, at this year’s Viaer Marchi.

The event, taking place tonight at 5pm, will see another evening of fun had by thousands of locals, with traditional Guernsey food and entertainment.

Popular attractions such as the Bric-A-Brac stall and bean jar will be available with local bands, singers and dancers set to take to the stages for a variety of different entertainment acts.

Alongside this, there is also set to be a range of different historical stands and stalls to show off the island’s rich historical heritage.

The gates to Saumarez Park will open at 5pm. Free parking will be at Home Farm, behind Saumarez Park, from 4pm. Buses 41 and 42 run to and from St Peter Port.

Free shuttle buses will run to and from Saumarez Park from 5pm to 10pm – these run from La Mare de Carteret School, Les Beaucamps School and The Grammar School.