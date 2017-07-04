Camaraderie is lasting memory for firefighter

A VETERAN of the Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service is retiring after 27 years’ service to the island.

Bernard Nicolle, or BJ for short, joined the service on 20 June 1990 after leaving the Army.

He served in the armed forces for three years as a tank driver, and upon coming back to Guernsey, his brother suggested he apply for a job at the service.

‘The most memorable jobs for me haven’t been the likes of the Guernsey Press building, Tricorn building, Norman Commodore or even all three of the Royal Hotel and Idlerocks fires,’ he said.

‘It has been the major flooding incidents or the snowy days cover.

‘Those type of incidents to me are some of the most memorable and will stay with me for life. Those are the periods where Guernsey comes into its own, particularly if you work within the emergency services.

‘The long hours required to see the incidents through and not rush out from work at the end of the working day. Sticking with it and returning to extra duty to cover those who are on their 10th shout with a quick bite here and there, drinking cold coffee or tea which a member of the public has given you when you first arrived on the scene, doing what you can with that little you have because it’s

the Christmas holidays and you have that can-do attitude.

‘The camaraderie to me is worth more as a memory than anything money can buy, it reminds me of the sort of person I want to be and be associated with.’