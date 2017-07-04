Guernsey will take on board Jersey care report

GUERNSEY will be looking to see if any lessons can be learned from the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry, the chairman of the local committee responsible for child protection has said.

The long-awaited Jersey report was released yesterday and found that its States had been failing vulnerable children for decades and that many were still at risk, as the system was not fully fit for purpose.

Simon Westwood , the independent chairman of the Islands Child Protection Committee in Guernsey, said he welcomed the release of the report.

‘The ICPC will consider the report fully to examine if there is any learning for the Bailiwick,’ he said.

‘Given the level of detail contained in the report, this may take some time.’

The panel, chaired by Frances Oldham QC, sat for a total of 149 days and heard from more than 600 witnesses, including former residents, staff and alleged abusers.

Those who gave evidence included more than 200 witnesses who spent time in Jersey care homes, many of whom gave accounts of abuse they had suffered there, including at Haut de la Garenne, Les Chenes and La Preference.

The panel said children were blamed rather than their abusive carers in residential homes, and those charged with passing on allegations of abuse failed to do so.

In one case, the former head of Children’s Services, Anton Skinner, failed to pass on allegations of abuse, which was described as ‘inexcusable’.

The report paints a picture of cruel and dehumanising regimes in several residential facilities and recommends that Haut de la Garenne be demolished because of the awful memories associated with it.