New Jessc recruits allow police to return to beat

NEW staff have been recruited for the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre.

All took part in a six-week programme which covered the roles of each of the emergency services in Guernsey, Alderney, Sark and Herm, together with the various agencies and volunteer organisations that play a valuable role in supporting the police, fire, ambulance and coastguard services.

Oliver Mansell, Robin Harris, Matthew Tostevin, Michael Miller and Jess Le Galloudec celebrated the completion of their initial training at an official passing-out ceremony.

A sixth recruit, Ben Adam, completed a shortened course of call handling training at the same time.

The new recruits will remain under a mentoring programme for the next month before being assigned to their watches.

For the next year, their progress will be monitored and measured against agency standards.

‘Matt, Jess, Oliver, Ben, Mike and Robin will be real assets to our team and I am confident they will play their part in keeping the islands safe,’ said control centre manager Terry Coule.

The new recruits to the Jescc team will enable warranted police officers who are currently working within the control room to be released back into their core role. While overall staff numbers within Jescc will not change, the number of police officers available for front-line duties will increase.