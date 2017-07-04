Pride of Guernsey: 'Achieved amazing things'

ANN WRAGG has achieved amazing things in St Andrew’s all year round, according to her nominator.

She has been nominated for the OCS-sponsored Parish Champion of the Year Award by GSPCA manager Steve Byrne.

‘Ann is an amazing lady who has boundless energy heading up St Andrew’s Floral Group and achieving amazing things in St Andrew’s parish year round,’ he said.

‘I first met Ann two years ago when she approached us at the GSPCA to see if the parish floral group could help out at the shelter and we really couldn’t have imagined the amazing things she would achieve.

‘Since May 2015 Ann has transformed the grounds at the animal shelter, making it look wonderful, helping wildlife and biodiversity and bringing hundreds of individuals, groups, schools and businesses to help achieve so many remarkable projects, many of which have been commended with awards, grants and much press coverage.

‘Ann has achieved funding for the project from grants, donations and awards and has raised in excess of £20,000, but the true cost of the work is around the site. I have no doubt if we had to pay for all that has been achieved in the last two years it would have cost well into six figures. The shelter grounds are rich and are alive with the biodiversity which has increased dramatically and we now have a wonderful areas for visitors and our parish. Ann can be often seen busy around the parish titivating planters and weeding and she certainly leads by example and not only improves the parish for the community, she also brings them together. Ann is a shining star and one of the most wonderful people I know.’