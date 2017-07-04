Pride of Guernsey: 'Gives back to the island'

AN ‘INCREDIBLE’ man who gives hours and hours of his time to make Guernsey a more attractive place to live has been nominated for the OCS-sponsored Parish Champion of the Year Award.

Andrew Pouteaux was nominated for the OCS-sponsored award by Katrina Bray for his work throughout the local parishes.

‘After a career in London, he came back to Guernsey and wanted to give back to the island,’ she said.

‘Recognising that there were jobs that needed doing around the island and people willing to help, he established the Art of Living community volunteers.

‘He finds work that needs doing, whether it’s clearing land or restoring a unique piece of Guernsey, and then he brings together specialists and volunteers to make it happen.

‘His endless energy, personal sacrifice in both time – to organise it all and take part – and money – he covers a lot of the costs himself – and commitment to the island deserve to be recognised.’