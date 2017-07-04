Pride of Guernsey: 'Strong and determined'

A STRONG and determined 17-year-old who has suffered from teenage depression has got back on her feet and is now helping others to open up.

Robyn Munro has been nominated for the Overcoming Adversity Award, sponsored by Close Finance, due to the strength she has shown to overcome her battle with mental health issues.

She has been nominated by her mother, Rhona Humphreys.

‘Leading up to her GCSEs she started to show signs of stress and suffering from depression and was having a very difficult time at school,’ said Robyn’s mum.

‘Things worsened to the point when 18 months or so ago she was very sick, she has to leave sixth form and had to fight every day to get out of bed. She went through a period of despair and self-harm.’

She said Roybn has since worked hard with her doctors and councillors to overcome what was ‘principally a hidden illness’ that people do not understand.

‘After six months out she has started studying performing arts at the Guernsey College of Further Education and despite ongoing issues has worked with her tutors and the GCFE care team to get through the first year.

‘Robyn recently did an interview with Jenny Kendall-Tobias [on BBC Guernsey] to highlight the issues with teenage depression and is doing all she can to help and support her peers who are facing the same adversity.

‘A strong young lady, who has been determined to get back on her feet and help others, she deserves this recognition.’