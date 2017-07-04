Ribbon protest against E&I plans for L’Ancresse wall

AN ‘UGLY’ barrier being used to block off a section of the L’Ancresse wall has been turned into a colourful display of ribbons in a protest against the States’ plans for the wall.

The ribbons are being used to protest against Environment & Infrastructure’s plan to pull down a 200m section of the wartime anti-tank wall.

The idea has come in for public criticism, with some islanders wanting the wall to be repaired, replaced or just left as is, rather than taken down.

Eddie Percy, the leaseholder for the kiosk, and his partner, Kay Smyth, have set up a petition. It encourages people to donate to the RNLI box inside the kiosk, then take a ribbon and write a message on it before tying it to the barrier.

Set up by another protester, there is also a Facebook page named Save the L’Ancresse Wall, which has 667 likes.

Mrs Smyth said the ribbons were a way for the public to have their voice heard without them having to ‘shout and jump up and down’ and she was delighted by the support it had received.

‘We started it on Friday morning, after someone said something to us a few weeks ago,’ she said.

‘As more and more people came to us supporting the idea that the States shouldn’t bring the wall down, we felt a way of showing our feelings was needed.

‘It has turned what was an ugly barrier into something rather pretty, really.’