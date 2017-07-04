Seven-year transition to new secondary education model

EDUCATION’S new plan to transition secondary education to a three-school model will take place over a seven-year period, the committee has announced.

The proposals are set to be released to the public tomorrow to begin a period of consultation and lobbying before a policy letter is brought before the States in October.

Committee vice-president Carl Meerveld said Education Sport & Culture had 20 different meetings lined up with stakeholders to get feedback on the policy.

‘The proposal we will release will be a rough outline of our plans, and then we can fill in the details by consulting with everyone involved,’ he said.

‘It is going to have such an impact on so many lives that we have to look at all the views and all of the levels.

‘We will go through a process of engaging with stakeholders and gathering feedback so we can compile everything and begin work on a policy letter in September.’

Deputy Meerveld said they were in close communications with the unions, head teachers and other parties about the proposal they will put to the Assembly, but added the final product would be one based on feedback.