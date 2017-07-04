Tackling the last taboo

DEATH comes to everyone and its unavoidable spectre affects us all during our lives, yet it remains a subject that is barely talked about in public.

For those with unresolved issues about death, dying and funerals, having someone to talk to can make all the difference, which is why a Church of England initiative called GraveTalk will be launched in Guernsey next week.

St Peter Port’s Mission Priest, the Rev. Peter Graysmith, has teamed up with a trained counsellor, Beverley Linnecor, to organise the island’s first GraveTalk café evening at Les Cotils.

The free event on Tuesday 11 July is aimed at people aged 18 and over.

It is designed to give adults at any stage in life the opportunity to raise the big questions of death in the company of others who are used to dealing with them.

Peter stressed that while the Church of England is behind GraveTalk, the initiative is not religious and it will be open to people of all faiths and none.

‘It’s because we have the experience in the church that we’re doing it – not because we’re trying to sell our wares, as it were.

‘People’s faith and belief is totally irrelevant. It is purely to help people start these difficult conversations because people do desperately want to have them but they just don’t know how.

‘How do I initiate this conversation with my mum and dad? How do I initiate it with my children? How do I tell my wife, husband or partner? How do you start that conversation?’

Beverley got together with Peter to organise the local GraveTalk event after hearing him address health professionals at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital during Dying Matters Awareness Week in May.

‘I listened to it and thought that’s fantastic. I’m all for breaking down barriers. I have a passion for [helping] people to talk about subjects that are normally behind closed doors.

‘I think we just need to open this up and get people not to reach the end of their life with regrets that they haven’t talked about things beforehand.’