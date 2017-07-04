Tourist attractions at risk due to poor connectivity

TOURIST attractions will no longer be profitable and will close unless connectivity problems are solved, local businesses have said.

Chamber of Commerce tourism and hospitality sub-group chairman Luke Wheadon said last week that low visitor numbers were taking their toll on the industry and limiting investment.

Guernsey Candles manager Shaun Martel said Guernsey was not having the same appeal to tourists as similar jurisdictions.

‘It is pretty poor at the moment, there aren’t the numbers that there used to be. Each year it seems to be going down,’ he said.

‘June was particularly quiet, which is a surprise because it was not particularly good weather, which should be good for us as we are indoors, but that hasn’t transpired.

‘It is expensive to come here, whether that is by plane or by boat, and the times aren’t particularly good either.

‘The days when people would come here for two weeks are over, except for in August. People can go anywhere in Europe for half the price and can be guaranteed the weather.’

Guernsey Pearl owner Andy Ison said they were currently trading 6% down on 2016.

‘The biggest difference this year to last year is the lack of Continental tourists, particularly German tourists, who were big spenders,’ he said.

‘Since the demise of inter-island day trips, Guernsey Pearl is no longer profitable and we are finding it difficult to invest in the future. We are now totally dependent on the cruise liner trade and pray for sunshine.’