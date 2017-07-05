Floral judges start their tour

JUDGING for the 2017 Floral Guernsey Community Competition began yesterday.

Adjudicators Sue Wood, from Harrogate, Yorkshire, and Alan Dorey, from Guernsey, visited St Andrew’s in the morning and St Saviour’s in the afternoon.

Visits to Herm and the Forest are scheduled for today and tomorrow respectively.

This year’s competition is reduced to four entrants as St Peter Port and Sark are taking part at RHS Britain in Bloom national level while St Peter’s is taking a year out.

St Andrew’s Floral Group chairman Ann Wragg said the 90 minutes judging tour had involved a full programme but it had been a nice day and very relaxed.