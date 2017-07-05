L’Ancresse wall to get £20k maintenance work

MORE THAN £20,000 will be spent on the L’Ancresse anti-tank wall to see it through the winter.

Campaigners are battling to save the wall and nearby kiosk after Environment & Infrastructure announced a separate £1m. project that would see a 200m section removed and rock groynes constructed with the aim of creating a semi-natural beach.

Maintenance work will begin this week to fill in some of the larger voids in the wall, at a cost of £20,000, before rock armour is put in front of this area later in the year – the costs of that part have not been released yet.

‘This work is as planned earlier in the year and will take place across panels four and five, where there has been a significant deterioration in the wall,’ a States spokesman said.

Site preparation should take place on Wednesday and Thursday with work to attempt to fill the largest voids visible under the wall taking place on Friday.

Next week work will take place to fill the remaining cracks in the wall. The project should be completed by Friday 14 July.