Proposed local code for small commercial vessels ‘is not needed’

THERE is no need for Guernsey to have its own code regulating small commercial vessels, since the one from the UK is perfectly acceptable, according to a local commercial operator.

The skipper, who asked not to be named, said that the drafting of the new code will have taken time and money: ‘Why is he [the harbour master, who prepared the code] wasting taxpayers’ money when there is a perfectly good code in England,’ he said.

He also wondered who would carry out the required surveys of the Guernsey boats.

John Frankland has operated a small sailing charter for the last 10 years, taking up to five people on his boat during the summer months.

He has decided to retire from providing this service, although he said that the requirements of the proposed code are not directly responsible.

‘They’re changing everything, and I would have changed with it I suppose,’ he said.

‘But it was an opportunity for me to say I didn’t want to deal with that anymore.’

His boat was already up to specification under the current code anyway, he said, and had been surveyed by the UK Royal Yachting Association and by the States.

‘It’s a family boat and I’ve been using it as a charter part-time,’ he added, saying that he intended to continue using it privately.

The purpose of the code is to consolidate the requirements for small commercial vessels operators and their crews.

It includes the latest construction standards adopted by the UK.

The full code is available at www.harbours.gg and the consultation is due to close on 1 September.