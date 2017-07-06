Brother, sister start Alderney music festival

A NEW music festival will take place in Alderney this September.

The Alderney Chamber Music Festival is the first of what it is hoped will be an annual event.

The festival will run from 1-3 September.

It will feature three concerts consisting of carefully selected masterpieces from the chamber music repertoire.

Bringing the festival to Alderney are brother and sister violinists Samuel and Louisa Staples, regular visitors to the island.

Samuel, 20, and Louisa, 17, who study music and work as professional musicians around the world, were first brought to the island as babies, to their family’s holiday home in Le Colimbot.

Both were students at the renowned Yehudi Menuhin music school in London.