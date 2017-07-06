Guernsey or Caribbean? Not many can tell difference

THREE-QUARTERS of UK residents have mistaken images of the Channel Islands for exotic destinations such as the Caribbean.

Just 15% of 18- to 24-year-olds correctly identified the islands in the Condor-commissioned survey, while only 25% of 45-54 year olds were correct, which made up the strongest performing group.

Condor head of marketing Justin Amey said: ‘This survey shows that there are still many people living in the UK who aren’t aware of how beautiful the Channel Islands are, which is something we are working to change in partnership with VisitGuernsey and Visit Jersey.’

Despite only a quarter of the 2,078 respondents recognising the islands, Mr Amey celebrated the increase in passenger numbers that he predicts to continue with the growth in ‘staycation’ popularity.