Island Games team is feted at vin d’honneur

A VIN d’honneur was hosted last night to celebrate the hard work, team spirit and individual accomplishments of Guernsey’s successful Island Games in Gotland.

Athletes, coaches, organisers, sponsors and others involved with the Guernsey team congregated at Beau Sejour for a reception hosted by the Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas.

Guernsey Island Games Association chairman Brian Allen said that while accumulating 94 medals was to be celebrated, the unity, teamwork and appetite for success on display in Gotland was even more important.

‘We went to Gotland as 270 individuals, but through our experience we left as Team Guernsey.’

Jordan Trebert, 20, and sister Emily, 23, both competed in their third Island Games in badminton.

‘I think a lot of the other teams were surprised by the noise we made and how much we supported each other,’ said Mr Trebert. ‘Personally it has been my best ever Games as I won more medals than I ever have before [one gold and two silvers].'

Miss Trebert and teammate Carys Batiste, 14, also medalled and said the Games had been thoroughly enjoyable.

‘I was expecting a lot of team spirit, but I was surprised by how much there actually was,’ said Miss Batiste.