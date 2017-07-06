facebook icon twitter icon
Open day at ‘garden that might never have been’

A GARDEN that might never have been will be opened to the public on Sunday to raise money for charity.

Noi Monachan, right, with Headway volunteer Penny Stevens, in the garden she created in memory of her late husband, Ian. It will be open on Sunday to raise money for the brain injury charity. (Picture by Nigel Baudains, 18726535)

When Noi Monachan’s husband, Ian, died, she spent six years creating a rose garden in his memory on land she owns overlooking Fermain Bay.

When the project fell foul of the planning law, a petition in her support attracted more than 400 signatures.

Eventually a compromise agreement was reached and, over the winter, planning approval was granted.

On Sunday it will be open between 2 and 5pm to raise money for the brain injury charity, Headway.

