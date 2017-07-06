Open day at ‘garden that might never have been’
A GARDEN that might never have been will be opened to the public on Sunday to raise money for charity.
When Noi Monachan’s husband, Ian, died, she spent six years creating a rose garden in his memory on land she owns overlooking Fermain Bay.
When the project fell foul of the planning law, a petition in her support attracted more than 400 signatures.
Eventually a compromise agreement was reached and, over the winter, planning approval was granted.
On Sunday it will be open between 2 and 5pm to raise money for the brain injury charity, Headway.
