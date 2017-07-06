Pride of Guernsey: 'An inspiration to others'

STRENGTH, love and compassion for others are qualities that two parents have demonstrated during a difficult time.

Sandra Hooker has nominated her daughter and son-in-law Nicole and Richard Bromley for the Christies Group-sponsored Parents of the Year Award.

‘Their initial task as parents was to arrange their first-born son’s funeral.

‘Completely broken, they showed those around them how to cope,’ she said.

‘They sought support when needed, but gave support back to many others – not least by becoming involved in the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity – and Nicole continues to this day on their committee.’

Their openness and resilience has been an inspiration to others, she said, and they have dealt with everything that has come their way.

‘Their second child, Edie, was born two years later but with a congenital cataract which had to be operated on in Southampton. She has undergone numerous examinations and operations in Guernsey, Southampton and now London at Moorfields Eye Hospital.

‘Each visit is immensely stressful, but the three of them cheerfully get on with it.

‘Richard and Nicole are not grieving alone and, like others, are getting on with life despite all, but I do think they deserve a very public pat on the back.’