Pride of Guernsey is great way to mark family support

PARENTS and grandparents play a vital role in raising happy and healthy young people and deserve to get some recognition.

Nominations for this year’s Pride of Guernsey Awards close at midnight on Friday, with Parent/s of the Year and Grandparent/s of the Year among the 12 categories.

Ahead of the deadline, Sasha Kazantseva-Miller, who owns and runs Island Mums, welcomed the accolades, because the commitment and selflessness of many parents can often be overlooked.

She said it was important this was not taken for granted and encouraged people to get their entries in before the nomination period ends on Friday.

‘Parents and grandparents undoubtedly play one of the most important roles in raising happy and healthy citizens of the future, especially during the early years,’ she said.

‘The time given, selfless dedication and unconditional love make it one of the hardest and also most joyous journeys that should be more recognised and appreciated.’

One of the places in which parents can play an unseen but pivotal role is in schools.

Vale Primary School head teacher Gary Hind said parents were always quick to volunteer, assist with school events and be part of their child’s or children’s journey through education.

‘Parents do a great deal to help in all sorts of ways – they support their children to read at home, learn number bonds, help with homework and are a vital part of the school community, whether that is attending school events or by supporting the PTA,’ he said. ‘I can’t thank the parents enough.

‘I spoke to several parents last week after we had to reschedule our sports day because of the weather and they have all made the effort to get the afternoon off work so they could see their children. That is just one example, but there are many different examples.

‘They volunteer to assist with reading, they help on school trips, raise money to buy equipment and they are an integral part of the school life.’