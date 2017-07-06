Pride of Guernsey: 'Their resilience inspires us'

GRANDPARENTS Anne and Roy Le Noury have been nominated by their grandchildren for their resilience, cheerful nature and for making sure home comforts are always close at hand during difficult times.

Mr and Mrs Le Noury were praised for how they supported their family during their granddaughter’s operations in Southampton and their daughter’s chemotherapy.

‘Our nan and papa have the best smiles and hugs,’ their grandchildren said in nominating them for the CI Co-operative Society-sponsored Grandparent/s of the Year Award.

‘They inspire us with their resilience and hope when we have tough times.’

Mr and Mrs Le Noury looked after their grandson while his sister and mother were in Southampton.

On their return they became ‘chefs, taxi drivers, homework supervisors and the laundry team so that dad could work, mum could start chemotherapy and we could start the new school year’.

‘They were always optimistic, cheerful, kind and loving. There is nothing better than a ride home in papa’s ‘dream machine’ car and nan’s sausage, mash and gravy for tea to cheer us up.

‘We are really grateful for the hours of help and support and now we are all much better, we hope they can have some time to enjoy themselves again.’