Pride of Guernsey: 'There through thick and thin'

CARING for their grandchild through thick and thin has seen Ken and Patricia Le Blancq nominated for the CI Co-operative Society-sponsored Grandparent/s of the Year Award.

They have been put forward for the award by daughter Jane Le Blancq, who said their constant care and help had made her job as a parent that much easier.

‘I would like to nominate my parents for this award as they have looked after my little boy since he was six weeks old and he is now nearly 10,’ she said. ‘This has enabled me to work and has really helped me and my family. Even though my mum has been poorly, she has still looked after him and wouldn’t hear of me taking time off work so she didn’t have to look after my son.’

She said Pride of Guernsey was a great way to show her gratitude.

‘I am hugely thankful to both my parents and I love them very much,’ she added.