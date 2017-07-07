Businesses set for ice tests

PRECAUTIONARY ice tests at local businesses will highlight any bad practice and bring poor hygiene standards to light, the College of Further Education’s hospitality and catering programme manager has said.

Guernsey’s director of Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation, Tobin Cook, has confirmed that local establishments will be tested after an investigation found that ice served in some UK coffee shop branches contained faecal bacteria.

Experienced hospitality and catering tutor Steve Bacon said this will ensure all places that prepare food were properly scrutinised and the correct hygiene procedures followed.

‘I believe it is paramount to always maintain strict hygiene standards at all times, not just commercially and in front of the public but at home and in the conditioning of our children as well,’ he said.

He believed the standards in the island overall were ‘pretty good’, however, some food handlers at community and outside events had not been trained adequately and therefore that could cause food hygiene issues.

‘The results of the ice testing that will take place will be interesting to see,’ he added.

‘Those establishments with rigorous cleaning and training in place will fare well but those which don’t will be highlighted.’