Father in row with HSC over Anthony’s aftercare

A FATHER who launched a massive local fundraising campaign so his son could have ground-breaking surgery in America is claiming the local health service is now blocking his aftercare.

Ian McMahon said the service had put a physical block on the boy’s file. However Health & Social Care has strenuously denied the allegation.

Mr McMahon claims the local health service has refused to send X-rays electronically to the US surgeon, Dr Dror Paley, who first operated on his 11-year-old son, Anthony, in Southampton in July 2008.

The youngster, said his father, made UK medical history as the first person to have super hip and super knee surgery.

It saved the Notre Dame pupil’s right leg from amputation and prosthesis and was paid for by the States.

In April last year Anthony underwent surgery to lengthen his other leg by 8cm. That was also performed by Dr Paley, but at the Paley Institute in Florida.

Public donations helped to fund the second operation as the States refused to pay for it. The treatment is said to have saved Anthony’s left leg from a similar fate.

This week, Committee for Health & Social Care chief secretary Mark de Garis said his committee and the Medical Specialist Group were unable to comment specifically on any individual patient’s care, but added: ‘However, we can categorically state that we have not, and never would, put “a physical block” on anyone’s file to deny them care.’