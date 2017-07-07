facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Heather through in mixed

THERE was early revenge for Heather Watson after her singles defeat at the hands of Victoria Azarenka this afternoon.

Heather Watson and partner Henri Kontinen with their trophies after winning the mixed doubles final on the centre court at Wimbledon yesterday.(Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The Guernsey woman and her Finnish partner Henri Kontinen, the reigning mixed doubles champions, beat Azarenka and Nenda Zimonjic 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of this year's competition.

Despite being champions, Watson and Kontinen are unseeded and next face Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Anna-Lena Gronefeld, the 13th seeds

 

