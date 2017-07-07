Heather through in mixed

THERE was early revenge for Heather Watson after her singles defeat at the hands of Victoria Azarenka this afternoon.

The Guernsey woman and her Finnish partner Henri Kontinen, the reigning mixed doubles champions, beat Azarenka and Nenda Zimonjic 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of this year's competition.

Despite being champions, Watson and Kontinen are unseeded and next face Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Anna-Lena Gronefeld, the 13th seeds